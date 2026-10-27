"Born Rivals" documentary: from last season's title fight to bigger expectations
This EHF Champions League Men season brings a new format and bigger ambitions, but the memories of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 are still fresh. Barça, Füchse Berlin, Aalborg Håndbold and SC Magdeburg have begun another fight for the coveted title, showing the same motivation that sent them to Cologne last season.
Their journey was captured in the “Born Rivals” documentary, now available to watch in full on YouTube. Witness their emotions in their trophy hunt and follow the story as it unfolds on the court.