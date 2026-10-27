Rising stars and driving forces for Barça, the Cikuša brothers have already written themselves into the team’s history — a journey captured in the “Born Rivals” documentary. Few players get to experience what they did last season: not only helping Barça secure a record 12th EHF Champions League title, but sharing that moment with their brother. Petar and Djordje’s bond continues to pave the way, as Barça are now on a perfect streak on Europe’s biggest stage, awaiting the main round — can the brotherly duo help lead the way back to Cologne?

“Born Rivals” also offers a glimpse into Nicolej Krickau’s arrival at Berlin and how the coach handled the pressure of reaching the EHF FINAL4 in his maiden season at the helm. Alongside Mathias Gidsel — whose influence continues to shape the club, as he currently leads the standings with 53 goals — Füchse Berlin once again came close to the trophy, finishing as runners-up for the second time in a row. The 2026/27 campaign has brought new challenges, with Berlin suffering two losses to One Veszprém HC in group A, but delivering solid performances to book a main round spot. Now in his second year with the side, Krickau hopes to keep Berlin among the main contenders — but can they challenge for another EHF FINAL4 place?