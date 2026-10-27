"Born Rivals" documentary: from last season's title fight to bigger expectations

"Born Rivals" documentary: from last season's title fight to bigger expectations

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European Handball Federation
27 October 2026, 17:00

This EHF Champions League Men season brings a new format and bigger ambitions, but the memories of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 are still fresh. Barça, Füchse Berlin, Aalborg Håndbold and SC Magdeburg have begun another fight for the coveted title, showing the same motivation that sent them to Cologne last season.

Their journey was captured in the “Born Rivals” documentary, now available to watch in full on YouTube. Witness their emotions in their trophy hunt and follow the story as it unfolds on the court.

The story so far

The 2025/26 season culminated with four powerhouses — Barça, Füchse Berlin, Aalborg Håndbold and SC Magdeburg — taking over LANXESS arena in Cologne in an exciting showdown for the trophy, which ended with the Spanish record champions celebrating their 12th title.

But their stories did not stop there. As the new season got underway, Barça chase momentum, while the others look to learn from the past and make their way to the top once again.

“Born Rivals” captured the defining moments of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, which continue to shape the teams’ European journeys, while putting the spotlight on five protagonists that were — and still are — crucial for their clubs’ success.

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CL26M SF2 Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça D84C0Da792B5 EM

Past journeys and current ambitions

The narratives caught on camera set the stage for what is unfolding now. The new competition format with 24 teams in the starting line-up has brought higher stakes and more on-court action, but the destination remains the same — only four clubs can make it to the final weekend in Cologne.

Barça, Füchse Berlin, Aalborg Håndbold and SC Magdeburg have all enjoyed strong starts to the competition this season, but will they be able to withstand the pressure this time around?

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CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin D9A89845A79A UH (1)

Rising stars and driving forces for Barça, the Cikuša brothers have already written themselves into the team’s history — a journey captured in the “Born Rivals” documentary. Few players get to experience what they did last season: not only helping Barça secure a record 12th EHF Champions League title, but sharing that moment with their brother. Petar and Djordje’s bond continues to pave the way, as Barça are now on a perfect streak on Europe’s biggest stage, awaiting the main round — can the brotherly duo help lead the way back to Cologne?

“Born Rivals” also offers a glimpse into Nicolej Krickau’s arrival at Berlin and how the coach handled the pressure of reaching the EHF FINAL4 in his maiden season at the helm. Alongside Mathias Gidsel — whose influence continues to shape the club, as he currently leads the standings with 53 goals — Füchse Berlin once again came close to the trophy, finishing as runners-up for the second time in a row. The 2026/27 campaign has brought new challenges, with Berlin suffering two losses to One Veszprém HC in group A, but delivering solid performances to book a main round spot. Now in his second year with the side, Krickau hopes to keep Berlin among the main contenders — but can they challenge for another EHF FINAL4 place?

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CLM26 Final Barça Vs Füchse Berlin 6Face6B5A49A UH

Juri Knorr’s emergence is one of the documentary’s central storylines, and he remains essential to Aalborg’s title ambitions. The Danish side missed out on a podium place in 2025/26, but now look eager to prove their strength, opening the current campaign with four victories and a draw — a run driven by Knorr’s 30 goals, enough to advance to the main round. This season carries even more weight, as Knorr is set to leave the club next summer, preparing for his final chance to make history with Aalborg.

SC Magdeburg’s expectations were high at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, returning to Cologne as title holders and striving for another taste of glory. Just like in 2025, Felix Claar was pivotal to the team’s ascension to the top — and the talented playmaker opened up about his journey with Magdeburg in the “Born Rivals” documentary. Claar brings experience and stability to a team that once again is a main contender at the trophy, enjoying a flawless run in the 2026/27 competition with five straight victories. The main round berth is secured, but how far can they go this year?

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CLM26 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Füchse Berlin 65F778C09582 JE

Watch now on YouTube

Originally released in September on EHFTV, the documentary capturing the emotions and pressure of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 is now available to watch on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Watch “Born Rivals” now and revisit the decisive moments, the intensity of the competition and the protagonists who shaped last year’s event and continue to leave their mark on the court.

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Photos © kolektiff images

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