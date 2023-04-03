EHF Flags
Bosnian player suspended for violation of anti-doping rules

03 April 2023, 17:30

The Court of Handball has announced its decision to suspend Alen Ovcina (BIH) for a period of ineligibility of four years, starting from 21 December 2022.

The player committed a violation of anti-doping rules by testing positive for the prohibited substance 19-norandrosterone, a metabolite of an anabolic steroid during a doping test at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers match, Slovenia vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, which took place on 13 October 2022.

Appeals may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

20230328 SPORTINGCP CDBIDASOA Jpm 16
