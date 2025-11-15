Bouktit shines for Metz, CSM and Ikast enjoy perfect week

Bouktit shines for Metz, CSM and Ikast enjoy perfect week

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
15 November 2025, 20:25

Round 8 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, which is the last round of the tournament in 2025, started with three matches played on Saturday. They all were the reverse fixtures of the Round 7 encounters played the previous week, and the outcomes were the same. Metz Handball, CSM Bucuresti and Ikast Håndbold celebrated victories again.

  • in the only Group A match, nine goals from Sarah Bouktit and strong second-half performance lifted Metz to a 33:26 win against DVSC
  • as many as 12 CSM players put their names on the scoresheet, securing their team's 34:31 win over Sola
  • debutants Sola are still waiting for their maiden points in the competition, having lost their eighth match in a row
  • Ikast Håndbold made a comeback in the second half, taking a 33:29 away win over HC Podravka
  • Podravka extended their losing streak to five encounters, as they earned their last win in round 2 against Krim

GROUP A

Metz Handball (FRA) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 33:26 (13:12)

H2H: 4-0-2
Top scorers: Sarah Bouktit 9/9 (Metz Handball), Kata Juhász 4 (DVSC Schaeffler), Nina Szabó (DVSC Scaeffler)

One of the competition's top scorers Sarah Bouktit made an early impact, fueling Metz's 4:1 lead after six minutes. However, Debrecen refused to give up, as the goals from Mira Vámos and Kata Juhász helped them draw level at 9:9. However, the visitors failed to pull in front even once, and even despite losing many balls and slowing down in attack, Metz had a slight advantage at half-time, 13:12. The gap then started to grow faster, as propelled by good defence and further Bouktit's goals, the French team enjoyed a 5:1 run early in the second half to take a 18:13 lead. Johanna Bundsen did a good job in Metz's goal, and the hosts ultimately won with a more convincing margin than the week before, when they claimed a 35:30 victory away in Hungary.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Metz Hand DVSC 99677
We’re obviously very satisfied, even if we would have liked to be flawless like last season. In the end, we only missed one half, because we’re happy with the last 30 minutes in Györ — but it’s still frustrating. We’re happy with the first part of the season. We managed to win important big games, and we found the right solutions to bring back the points. We’re still in the race, and that’s a very good sign for the future.
Sarah Bouktit
Line player, Metz Handball
Metz Hand DVSC 17155 (1)
I think Metz were the favourites for these two games, and they fully deserve four points. My only regret is our lack of resistance. I was satisfied with our first half, but we collapsed as a team after the break and couldn’t deliver the performance we were expecting. We made too many technical mistakes, we missed too many shots, and the gap kept growing throughout the match. They were the better team and they deserve the victory.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
20251125 Metzhandball DVSC Schaeffler Cedosa380 5606
KEVIN CLEMENT
20251125 Metzhandball DVSC Schaeffler Cedosa380 5625
KEVIN CLEMENT
20251125 Metzhandball DVSC Schaeffler Cedosa380 5689
KEVIN CLEMENT
Metz Hand DVSC 98163
KEVIN CLEMENT
Metz Hand DVSC 17092
KEVIN CLEMENT
Metz Hand DVSC 98141
KEVIN CLEMENT
20251125 Metzhandball DVSC Schaeffler Cedosa380 5940
Kevin CLEMENT
20251125 Metzhandball DVSC Schaeffler Cedosa380 5877
Kevin CLEMENT
20251125 Metzhandball DVSC Schaeffler Cedosa380 5963
Kevin CLEMENT
Metz Hand DVSC 99690
Kevin CLEMENT
Metz Hand DVSC 99810
Kevin CLEMENT

GROUP B

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR) 34:31 (20:12)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Elizabeth Omoregie 5 (CSM Bucuresti), Anne Mette Hansen 5 (CSM Bucuresti), Camilla Herrem 8 (Sola HK)

In the reverse fixture last week, CSM beat Sola by eight goals, 38:30, away from home, and the Romanian side led by the same margin after 30 minutes in Bucharest. While the game was tight in the opening minutes, the home side gradually started to pull clear, but they led by just two goals, 10:8, in the 18th minute. However, then CSM enjoyed a 5:0 run, boosting their morale before the break. And although Camilla Herrem stepped up for Sola, ending the game as its best scorer, it was CSM who maintained a full control of the game, with their lead reaching as many as 10 goals on a few occasions. With two and a half minutes from full-time, the Romanian side led 34:27, and Sola's late 4:0 surge could not change anything.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251115 Csmbucuresti Solahk 65 (2)
I would like to start by congratulating Sola and I must admit that I prepared these two games very well as I knew that Sola play good handball, and I am happy with the win. I would like to congratulate and thank the girls for these wins and also the fans as they came to support us today!
Iulia Curea
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
20251115 Csmbucuresti Solahk 3
I would like to congratulate CSM for the two points. They were the better team in both games, they played a very good first half today, we didn’t play so well in defence. In the second half I think we showed a fighting spirit and as I told the girls at half-time, they should be more aggressive in defence and they did that. I think it is a good result for us.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 29:33 (16:14)

H2H: 4-0-6
Top scorers: Katarina Pandža 7/7 (HC Podravka), Julie Scaglione 10 (Ikast Håndbold)

Last week, Julie Scaglione's 12 goals led Ikast to a 36:30 home win over Podravka, and now the 21-year-old left back did a good job again, netting 10 times. However, it was the home side's top scorer Katarina Pandža who had the biggest impact early in the match. Podravka, who were looking for revenge, led by two goals at the break. Ikast's coach Claus Mogensen, who replaced Søren Hansen earlier this month, made some adjustments during the break, which worked well. The visitors opened the second half with a 6:1 run, and while Scaglione was on fire, Ikast's goalkeeper Filippa Idéhn also made an impact. Some slump in the Danish team's form helped Podravka to slash the gap to just two goals towards the end of the game, but the Nordic side held their nerve to take the victory.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 05 Press
We played two different halves. The first in which we were much better and could have ended it with a few more goals in our favour. They equalized relatively quickly and took the lead. They made changes in defence from 6-0 to 5-1 and nervousness crept in there. We missed a lot of shots. We deservedly lost the game, although we had our chances. When I follow the media, and there isn't much of that, is that Podravka's poor streak of four or five games is analyzed, because the question is raised as to how Podravka has such a streak of four or five defeats against renowned opponents. This means that we have worked great over the past two years. We have made a lot of things out of something that is not normal, which makes me happy.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 02 Press (1)
In the first half Podravka put a lot of pressure on us and we struggled in defence. In the second half we changed our defence to 5-1 and that helped us a lot. Podravka struggled a bit because of that, they didn't find good solutions. When they started to play good again, we already had a good advantage. Our defence was the key difference. Another thing, we were very disciplined in attack. Once we started scoring, the pressure was on Podravka.
Claus Mogensen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold
20251115 Csmbucuresti Solahk 54
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251115 Csmbucuresti Solahk 16
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251115 Csmbucuresti Solahk 42
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251115 Csmbucuresti Solahk 49
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251115 Csmbucuresti Solahk 59
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 48 P2
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 53 P2
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 59 P2
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 37 ##
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 60 P2
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 01 Cele
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20251115 RK Podravka Ikast Handbold 05 Cele
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20251114 ECM rd3 leg 1 preview
Previous Article Former European champions meet in EHF European Cup Men round 3

Latest news

More News