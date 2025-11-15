We played two different halves. The first in which we were much better and could have ended it with a few more goals in our favour. They equalized relatively quickly and took the lead. They made changes in defence from 6-0 to 5-1 and nervousness crept in there. We missed a lot of shots. We deservedly lost the game, although we had our chances. When I follow the media, and there isn't much of that, is that Podravka's poor streak of four or five games is analyzed, because the question is raised as to how Podravka has such a streak of four or five defeats against renowned opponents. This means that we have worked great over the past two years. We have made a lot of things out of something that is not normal, which makes me happy.

Ivica Obrvan Head coach, HC Podravka