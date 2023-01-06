Bragging rights await in the first round of play
The first round of the group phase in the EHF European League Women 2022-23 is just around the corner. In group B, on Sunday 8th January at 14.00 an interesting power clash between Ikast Handball and Neptunes de Nantes awaits. Head coach of Ikast, Kasper Christensen, expects a watchable match.
In the very first EHF European League Women FINAL4 in the season of 2020-21, both Ikast and Nantes were part of the big show. However, the teams avoided meeting each other.
Approximately two years later, the two teams will now play each other twice in the group stage, which will take place this coming weekend.
The top Danish team meets the top French team on Danish soil in the first round, where a tough match is anticipated - which is also what Ikast coach Kasper Christensen expects.
"It will be a tough test against Neptunes de Nantes. They are a good team with many national team players and are also a top team in the French league. To that extent, Nantes is a team that can win the entire EHF European League Women this season," says the high-profile Danish coach.
Tough opposition awaits the home team
For the side from Denmark, the last season it was second place, when the FINAL4 ran away from them in Vibocold Arena in Viborg, Denmark.
For Neptunes de Nantes, we have to go back a little further to find a podium position, namely in the 2020/21 season. Here, on the other hand, the French team could cheer at the very end, as they were the team left with the gold medals and the coveted trophy.
Although it has been a few years now, there is no mistaking the quality of the French team when they meet Ikast this Sunday.
"I think it will be an interesting match. Nantes have a talented goalkeeping duo. In addition, the team is built around a large number of national team players from both Sweden and France. Nathalie Hagman is one of those we have to keep track of. She always scores a lot of goals for Nantes," Kasper Christensen says.
Hoping to hit FINAL4 later this year
The home team from Ikast has been mentioned several times as one of the favourites to take the title in this season's EHF European League Women. Head coach Kasper Christensen does not disagree either.
"We see ourselves as a team that can go and win the tournament. However, there are also many other good teams that can do it".
"Our ambition is to reach the FINAL4 later this year - and I consider that to be realistic," Christensen concludes.
First, however, a group stage applies, where only the two best teams from each of the four groups advance before the quarter-finals await in March.