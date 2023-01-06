Bragging rights await in the first round of play

In the very first EHF European League Women FINAL4 in the season of 2020-21, both Ikast and Nantes were part of the big show. However, the teams avoided meeting each other.

Approximately two years later, the two teams will now play each other twice in the group stage, which will take place this coming weekend.

The top Danish team meets the top French team on Danish soil in the first round, where a tough match is anticipated - which is also what Ikast coach Kasper Christensen expects.

"It will be a tough test against Neptunes de Nantes. They are a good team with many national team players and are also a top team in the French league. To that extent, Nantes is a team that can win the entire EHF European League Women this season," says the high-profile Danish coach.