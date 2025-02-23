Dijon and Braila join European League Women quarter-finals list

Dijon and Braila join European League Women quarter-finals list

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
23 February 2025, 20:00

H.C. Dunarea Braila and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball are the last quarter-finalists of the EHF European League Women 2024/25 after the Romanian club survived a thrilling finish against Larvik to earn a point in Buzau and thus, secure the top spot in group A. JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball relentlessly cruised past KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin in the highlight match in Poland to finish as the second-placed team in group C.

In group D, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames successfully defended their unbeaten record in the group phase as the German club defeated Super Amara Bera Bera in Spain to cap off a perfect campaign with six wins from as many matches and with both teams already through to the quarter-finals.

After six rounds played in the group stage, the quarter-finals pairings and the path to the EHF Finals Women in Graz are set: Thüringer HC (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU), JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) and Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER).

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP C

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 24:32 (9:18)

With the debutants in the EHF European League's group phase chasing history, the French club began the must-win match on the front foot and immediately set the level too high for KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin to follow. Ann-Cathrin Giegerich displayed a world-class performance in the first half as the goalkeeper made more saves (12) than the number of goals allowed (nine), while her teammates built a huge advantage ahead of the break, which was crucial in deciding the winner. The reigning Polish champions tried to narrow down Dijon's lead in the second half, but without much success, as Clement Alcacer's squad celebrated a historic win and secured progress to the quarter-finals. Giegerich ended the match with 18 saves (45 per cent save efficiency), while Nina Dury, Rosario Victoria Urban Medel, Lilou Pintat and Celine Sivertsen scored five goals each for Dijon.

 

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Braila Vs Larvik Pana Sorin 1

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Larvik (NOR) 33:33 (17:13)

GROUP D

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) 29:31 (15:14)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Braila Vs Larvik Pana Sorin 2
Pana Sorin
Braila Vs Larvik Pana Sorin 3
Pana Sorin
Braila Vs Larvik Pana Sorin 5
Pana Sorin
Lubin Vs Dijon Foto Andrus 2
Foto Andrus
Lubin Vs Dijon Foto Andrus 5
Foto Andrus
Lubin Vs Dijon Foto Andrus 1
Foto Andrus
Lubin Vs Dijon Foto Andrus 4
Foto Andrus
Bera Vs Flames Oscar Araujo Super Amara Bera Bera 1
Oscar Araujo/Super Amara Bera Bera
Bera Vs Flames Oscar Araujo Super Amara Bera Bera 3
Oscar Araujo/Super Amara Bera Bera
Bera Vs Flames Oscar Araujo Super Amara Bera Bera 4
Oscar Araujo/Super Amara Bera Bera
Bera Vs Flames Oscar Araujo Super Amara Bera Bera 2
Oscar Araujo/Super Amara Bera Bera

Photos © Foto Andrus (main), Pana Sorin (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Urbis Gniezno Vs IUVENTA MKS URBIS Gniezno 2
Previous Article Last EHF European Cup Women semi-final berths decided

Latest news

More News