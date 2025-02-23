In group D, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames successfully defended their unbeaten record in the group phase as the German club defeated Super Amara Bera Bera in Spain to cap off a perfect campaign with six wins from as many matches and with both teams already through to the quarter-finals.

After six rounds played in the group stage, the quarter-finals pairings and the path to the EHF Finals Women in Graz are set: Thüringer HC (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU), JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) and Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER).

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP C

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 24:32 (9:18)

With the debutants in the EHF European League's group phase chasing history, the French club began the must-win match on the front foot and immediately set the level too high for KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin to follow. Ann-Cathrin Giegerich displayed a world-class performance in the first half as the goalkeeper made more saves (12) than the number of goals allowed (nine), while her teammates built a huge advantage ahead of the break, which was crucial in deciding the winner. The reigning Polish champions tried to narrow down Dijon's lead in the second half, but without much success, as Clement Alcacer's squad celebrated a historic win and secured progress to the quarter-finals. Giegerich ended the match with 18 saves (45 per cent save efficiency), while Nina Dury, Rosario Victoria Urban Medel, Lilou Pintat and Celine Sivertsen scored five goals each for Dijon.