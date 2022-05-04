Breistøl ready to make it a dream season with Esbjerg

It was the kind of team spirit that lifted Esbjerg to the heights needed to challenge for their first European silverware.

In the group phase, Esbjerg dropped a single game; the team is now on a 13-game unbeaten streak, their longest in the competition. They won seven out of seven at home, in the Blue Water Dokken, and will make the EHF FINAL4 for the first time in their history were that streak to be preserved.

“We have a great team spirit this season and everything looks to be good with the team, even in the toughest of moments. We have forged a bond and we really eye the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, we did throughout the whole season,” adds Breistøl.

The towering left back, at 1.93m the second-tallest player in the competition, Breistøl has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Her partnership with fellow Norwegian back Henny Reistad yielded amazing results, with the two players combining for 151 goals in the first 15 matches of the season.

For Breistøl, the 69 goals she scored throughout the season are a personal best, a constant progress since she signed in the 2018/19 season with Esbjerg, as one of the first Norwegian players to play for the Danish side.

“We have constantly been getting better and better, trying to improve on a season-by-season basis. This is our third consecutive year in the EHF Champions League Women, so we can consider ourselves an experienced team,” says Breistøl.

“The team was strengthened consistently in the past seasons, but getting Henny Reistad here really tipped the balance into our favour. Defences now need to pay more attention to her, which means for the other backs, things are a bit easier. So we now have more chances to shoot than before and we can have easier shots to try.”