Brest and Györ share spoils again
The games between Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC have been extremely tight and exciting in recent years, and the first leg quarter-final of the Women's EHF Champions League was no exception.
In the end, the match ended in a 21:21 draw, which leaves the tie very open ahead of the return leg in Hungary on 7 May.
QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 21:21 (11:8)
- last season, the two rivals also shared spoils in both mutual games in the group, and in the semi-final, Brest won in a shootout after another draw in regular time
- at first Brest took early control of the game to lead 10:5 in the 19th minute, but scored just once in the remainder of the first half, missing two penalties
- Györ continued their chase in the second half and took their first and only lead in the game, 19:18, as team captain Anne Mette Hansen scored in the 53rd minute
- after that, Brest were in front 21:20 in the last minute, but Estelle Nze Minko drew level 24 seconds from the buzzer
- Helene Fauske was Brest's top scorer with five goals, while Veronica Kristiansen netted six times for Györ
Great goalkeeping on both sides
Both rivals managed to score just 42 goals combined, and it was down to the goalkeepers' excellent performance.
In the first half, Sandra Toft boasted a 50 per cent save efficiency for Brest, helping her team to take a three-goal lead, and she ended the game with a nearly 42 per cent save rate.
And on the other side of the court, both Györ's French goalkeepers excelled in France. Laura Glauser stopped nine shots before the break, including two penalties, while Amandine Leynaud enjoyed an amazing 53 per cent save rate in the second half.
It's a quarter-final, it's very tough and I'm very proud of my team. We wanted to be strong in defense. We have a week to settle the details and I hope we will play an even better game in Gyor. It's a weird feeling that we have because we are proud of what we have done but we would have hoped to do a little better. To be frustrated to draw against Gyor means that we are ambitious.
We know how difficult it is to play here, in this atmosphere, against a very good team full of confidence. The start of the match was not the one we wanted but we finally found the way. We have to work during the week to find solutions. I expect a difficult second round, we have to be prepared for that.