Brest and Györ share spoils again

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 21:21 (11:8)

last season, the two rivals also shared spoils in both mutual games in the group, and in the semi-final, Brest won in a shootout after another draw in regular time

at first Brest took early control of the game to lead 10:5 in the 19th minute, but scored just once in the remainder of the first half, missing two penalties

Györ continued their chase in the second half and took their first and only lead in the game, 19:18, as team captain Anne Mette Hansen scored in the 53rd minute

after that, Brest were in front 21:20 in the last minute, but Estelle Nze Minko drew level 24 seconds from the buzzer

Helene Fauske was Brest's top scorer with five goals, while Veronica Kristiansen netted six times for Györ

Great goalkeeping on both sides

Both rivals managed to score just 42 goals combined, and it was down to the goalkeepers' excellent performance.

In the first half, Sandra Toft boasted a 50 per cent save efficiency for Brest, helping her team to take a three-goal lead, and she ended the game with a nearly 42 per cent save rate.

And on the other side of the court, both Györ's French goalkeepers excelled in France. Laura Glauser stopped nine shots before the break, including two penalties, while Amandine Leynaud enjoyed an amazing 53 per cent save rate in the second half.