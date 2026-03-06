Broch and Kavticnik host RYT session on muscle gain and nutrition

06 March 2026, 14:00

Respect Your Talent ambassadors Yvette Broch and Vid Kavtičnik will lead the next online session on Thursday 12 March at 20:30 CET, taking participants through the key issues surrounding muscle support and muscle mass gain.

Dutch star Broch played for clubs including Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC during her career, winning the EHF Champions League Women three times as welll as picking up world and European championship medals for the Netherlands.

EHF Hall of Fame member Kavtičnik is one of Slovenia’s most successful players, with world and European medals and two EHF Champions League titles under his belt. He won the EHF Champions League with Montpellier Handball and THW Kiel, and won world bronze and EHF EURO silver for Slovenia during a career spanning almost two decades.

Broch and Kavtičnik will use their extensive experience to help talk participants at the online session through the key issues surrounding muscle gain for handball players, with a focus on how nutrition can help. They will discuss topics such as why snacks matter for handball players; how often and how much to eat to help gain muscle; the right combination of protein and carbohydrates; and practical snack examples for training days.

The ambassadors will also point to common mistakes to avoid so that players can maximise recovery and muscle mass gain through training and nutrition. 

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app, as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The session on muscle mass gain on Thursday 12 March will begin at 20:30 CET. To register, download the RYT app here.

 

Photos © kolektiff images

