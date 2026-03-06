Dutch star Broch played for clubs including Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC during her career, winning the EHF Champions League Women three times as welll as picking up world and European championship medals for the Netherlands.

EHF Hall of Fame member Kavtičnik is one of Slovenia’s most successful players, with world and European medals and two EHF Champions League titles under his belt. He won the EHF Champions League with Montpellier Handball and THW Kiel, and won world bronze and EHF EURO silver for Slovenia during a career spanning almost two decades.

Broch and Kavtičnik will use their extensive experience to help talk participants at the online session through the key issues surrounding muscle gain for handball players, with a focus on how nutrition can help. They will discuss topics such as why snacks matter for handball players; how often and how much to eat to help gain muscle; the right combination of protein and carbohydrates; and practical snack examples for training days.

The ambassadors will also point to common mistakes to avoid so that players can maximise recovery and muscle mass gain through training and nutrition.