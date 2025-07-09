Bronze medallist from EHF Finals shines at Beach Handball EURO

“I think it’s force to come like that. We had to play our maximum and see what happens. I think we had no pressure because we said that we will do our best and then we will see. And I think with this mindset, it’s easier to play with any complex, and just play with our heart,” says the 20-year-old as she relives memories from the unforgettable experience.

Now, her focus is entirely on beach handball. One might wonder why, after a long and exhausting indoor season, a player would choose to spend their time playing at another major tournament instead of relaxing, but the love for the sport is what makes Blaise’s decision easy.

“It’s sometimes hard combining it, but I like beach handball so much. I can’t do my summer without beach handball. Sometimes it’s hard for my body and mind, but my club has put me in a good position, as I have a lot of recuperation at the end of the competition,” explains JDA player whose club had to give her permission to compete in Alanya.



“I don't think they enjoy it, but they’re okay with it. They said, like, if it’s good for you, if you feel it’s good for you, go.”