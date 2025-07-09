Bronze medallist from EHF Finals shines at Beach Handball EURO
Just two months after winning a bronze medal with JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball at the EHF Finals Women 2024 in Graz, Dorothee Blaise is back in action. However, this time it's not an indoor hall, but the beach, as she joins France women's beach handball national team at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025. The 20-year-old, who led her team to the main round of the tournament in Alanya, is no stranger to adapting to new surfaces, and she has just begun her journey in Türkiye with a promising start.
I’m little and fast, and I think that’s what’s good for me and what are my qualities. And I think that I play indoor at a high level in the first division, preparing my body for this type of competition. I don’t get tired as quickly as other girls, and I think I maybe perform better over the course of a competition.