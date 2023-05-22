Bruno Reguart: “We have to play a very complete game”

The centre back, who turns 20 on Thursday, joined Granollers mid-season from Barça and has had a strong in EHF European League so far, crowned with 26 goals. What has really made the difference in his game?

“The big difference is playing quality minutes in this type of matches, they give you extra experience and that makes you grow as a player,” Reguart says.

“I think I can still improve and evolve in many things about my game. Also being able to learn from the most experienced players on the team, like Antonio García, and being able to play with teammates from the junior national team, like Jan (Gurri) for example,” he said.

Reguart and Gurri played together in the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2022, which Spain won by beating hosts Portugal in the final in Matosinhos. The two players combined scored 15 goals in that decisive match, so they are used to showing up at the big moments that really count.

Their semi-final opponents on Saturday, Göppingen are having a disappointing domestic season – ranking 14th in the Bundesliga – but enjoy an excellent European campaign.

So, Reguart has a lot of respect for this German team.

“They have very good players in all positions. Good defence, great finishers, a very complete front line and a great goalkeeper. They are having a great season in Europe, so they will undoubtedly be a very difficult opponent to beat.”

Reguart praises Antonio Rama García, who has coached Granollers since 2016/17, for the good run of the Spanish team.

“The balance with this coach is very good. I arrived in the team only recently, but I feel that the coach and the whole team trust me. I understand what the coach asks me to do and it's much easier this way.”