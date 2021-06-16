Bulgaria, Moldova complete IHF/EHF Trophy semi-finals

Bulgaria and Moldova both comfortably won their last group match at the IHF/EHF Trophy 2021 Wednesday and reached the semi-finals as the runners-up in their respective groups.

Cyprus and Georgia had already been confirmed as the two group winners. In Friday's semi-finals, Cyprus take on Moldova at 14:30 CEST and tournament hosts Georgia are up against Bulgaria at 17:00 CEST.

On Wednesday, Bulgaria eased past Andorra 38:21 in the last group A match before Moldova proved too strong for Azerbaijan, 28:16, to conclude group B.

Andorra and Azerbaijan will contest the two 5/6 placement matches on Friday and Saturday.

GROUP A:

Bulgaria vs Andorra 38:21 (16:8)

Bulgaria lived up to their status as favourites for this match and they had the job more or less done at half-time with a comfortable eight-goal lead

goals galore after the break as the teams combined for 35 goals

Kristian Vasilev with nine goals and Sveltin Dimitrov with seven were Bulgaria's leading scorers; Unai Ruiz Ripoll netted seven times for Andorra

GROUP B:

Azerbaijan vs Moldova 16:28 (7:13)

Moldova were ahead from the get-go and they consistently extended their lead until a six-goal difference after 30 minutes

the gap grew to 10 goals for the first time early in the second half, when the outcome of the match had long left no room for doubt anymore

Moldova goalkeeper Valeriu Erhan was named player of the match by local organisers

After a rest day, the action at the IHF/EHF Trophy 2021 in Tbilisi resumes on Friday, with the first leg of the 5/6 placement match between Andorra and Azerbaijan at 12:00 CEST, followed by the two semi-finals. All games will be streamed live on EHFTV.