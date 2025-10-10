Austrian derby promises excitement

Derbies in a European competition are always special. In this round, everyone is looking closely at Austria, as Förthof UHK Krems and HC Fivers WAT Margareten meet in round 2 (Saturday 11 October, 19:00 CEST).

Although the head-to-head between the two sides favours Krems with seven wins in the last 10 matches, a closer look at the results reveals that this is far from a decided outcome.

Four of the last five matches ended with a goal difference of three goals or less. Margareten won the first two, Krems the last three. Margareten’s last away win came in the Austrian Cup in March 2023. They have the chance to repeat this on Saturday, before hosting the second leg seven days later.

