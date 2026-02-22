Karvina keep their cool in Hungary to secure progression

Balatonfüredi KSE met HCB Karvina in Hungary on Sunday afternoon in one of the most anticipated second legs of the weekend. After losing by two goals in Czechia last week (28:30), it was all to play for, and the hosts were able to turn the deficit into a two-goal advantage after 26 minutes (14:10). Right back Tim Rozman was involved in seven of his team’s 14 goals in the first 30 minutes — namely with three goals and four assists.

However, only four minutes later, the turnaround was erased by the guests, who scored three unanswered goals and levelled the match shortly after half-time (14:14). The clash remained neck-and-neck throughout the second half, with Karvina taking control in the last 15 minutes, always leading by one or two goals. Balatonfüredi were able to level the match three times in crunch time, but never took the lead again. Karvina celebrated a 28:27 win in Hungary and a ticket to the quarter-finals with an overall three-goal advantage (58:55).