Can Brest finally overcome Györ?

The long wait for the DELO EHF FINAL4 is over — two years after the title was last decided in Budapest, the top four teams in the DELO EHF Champions League are set to fight for the trophy over one action-packed weekend.

It all begins on Saturday afternoon with a blockbuster clash that pits the defending champions Györ against a team in top form with nothing to lose and plenty to play for, Brest Bretagne.

SEMI-FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 29 May, 15:15 CEST, live on EHFTV