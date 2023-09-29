“ABC de Braga was a club that gave me a lot and, therefore, has a special meaning for me. I was thrown to the sharks at this club, I arrived here at 18 years old. I had the opportunity to show myself at national and international level and I won't forget that,” the 29-year-old athlete began by saying. Although Carlos Martins is not from Braga, he arrived at this club very young and the feeling of belonging is very strong. “After a great experience at SL Benfica, where I grew a lot and won titles, I decided to return to ABC de Braga and it really is a return home,” he says.

Carlos Martins has already won the EHF European League in 2021/22 with SL Benfica, where the Eagles defeated Wisla Plock and Magdeburg in the EHF Finals where tension was high until the last seconds. This player knows very well this competition and gave it great praise, “The EHF European League is extremely competitive and now with this new model it is even better and more competitive. We have more teams with EHF Champions League quality and the competition has become stronger. It will be a very intense challenge,” highlights Martins.

“Most of our players have their work and then go to training”

Regarding the Portuguese Championship, the main goal for ABC de Braga this season is to reach the European places again. As for the European aspect, much has already been achieved in the right wing's opinion. “Our main objective has already been achieved, which was to reach the group stage of the EHF European League. Now it's time to enjoy and leave everything on the field to honour our club. We want to try to surprise, of course, but always with our feet firmly on the ground. We have some difficulties that many people don't know about. Most of our players have their work and then go to training. It's tough, but we'll do our best until the last second,” he stresses.