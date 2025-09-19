The EHF Webinar 'Goalkeeping Insights' explores what makes goalkeeping one of the most exciting and influential positions in handball. A key topic will be how to motivate and inspire young players to choose the goalkeeper path.

Not many players are better equipped to answer this question than Anna Kristensen — goalkeeper of Team Esbjerg and the Denmark national team — and five-time EHF Champions League and two-time EHF EURO winner Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, the Spanish international who has moved from Barça to THW Kiel this season.

Career stories and practical tips

Kristensen and Pérez de Vargas will tell their career stories and share practical tips and exercises to build confidence and make goalkeeping engaging, emphasising the importance of diversity and inclusion in the goalkeeper position.

For (young) goalkeepers, coaches, and everyone passionate about the game, this EHF Webinar provides unique insights into the mindset, skills, and opportunities that come with standing between the posts.

The EHF Webinar 'Goalkeeping Insights' take place on Wednesday 30 September from 17:00 to 18:00 CEST. Participants can register here.