Catherine Gabriel feels Champions League enthusiasm in Debrecen

So for the young players featuring in this year’s squad, there is a palpable sense of anticipation ahead of the 2023/24 season.

“I can definitely feel it and understand it as well. There are girls in our team that have been in the club for five or six years and have not had the chance to play the Champions League. We all feel really honoured and privileged to feature among the 16 best teams this season,” says Catherine Gabriel.

The French national goalkeeper moved to Debrecen last summer, after playing for French clubs such as Nantes, Besançon and Paris 92. With them, she embarked on EHF European League Women journeys, but this feels like a completely different matter.

“If you had told me that one year ago, maybe I would not have believed you. I came to Debrecen because the coach really wanted me in his team, and I needed playing time,” explains the 28-year-old. “Coming to Hungary was like facing a blank page again, starting back to nothing. And so far, the experience has been a very fulfilling one.”