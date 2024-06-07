Celebrate Father's Day in Austria with discounted EHF EURO tickets

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland from 28 November until 15 December will be the biggest European championship in women’s handball, with for the first time 24 national teams on the starting grid.

The preliminary round with six groups of four teams was drawn in April and the official match schedule was released shortly afterwards, so the stage is set for a fantastic tournament.

No fans want to miss this feast of handball, so if you haven’t booked your tickets yet, now is the time to do it! If you are looking to visit one of the venues in Austria, Father's Day is surely the right moment for your purchase. Only this Sunday (9 June), tickets for the preliminary round in Innsbruck and the main round in Vienna are available at 20 per cent reduced prices.

The 20 per cent discount:

is available only on Sunday 12 May, Father's Day in Austria,

applies exclusively to the two venues in Austria: Innsbruck (preliminary round) and Vienna (main round; the final weekend is not included in this promotion),

is valid for all price categories including children’s tickets, but not for VIP tickets,

applies to tickets booked through tickets.eurohandball.com.

See you in Austria for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024!