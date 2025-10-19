Champions Cup 2025 All-star Team revealed

19 October 2025, 19:30

Six standout players from the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2025 have been voted into the tournament's All-star Team. The MVP, goalkeeper and defender from both men's and women's competitions are joined by the top scorer and the fairest teams to make up this year's edition of the All-star Team.

Thrilling four-day action on sandy courts of Porto Santo came to a conclusion on Sunday evening, followed by the All-star Team of the tournament being announced. Fans were invited to vote online for their favourite players, and more than 3000 votes were collected.

The MVP awards were won by Sara Pinho and Bruno Oliveira. Sara Pinho led her team GRD Leça - Love Tiles all the way to the final match of the tournament, but just fell short from winning the gold. Nevertheless, she had an exquisite performance in Porto Santo. Bruno Oliveira on the other hand went all the way with Nazaré BHT and won the tournament.

The All-star Team of the women's competition: 

MVP: Sara Pinho (GRD Leça – Love Tiles) 
Goalkeeper: Sonora Solano Caballero (Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
Defender: Linnet Popping (The Danish Beachhandball Dream)
Top scorer: Lili Uhrin (Red Velvet BHC Aqvital / 159 points)
Fair play: Red Velvet BHC Aqvital

The All-star Team of the men's competition:

MVP: Bruno Oliveira Carlos (Nazaré BHT)
Goalkeeper: Moritz Ebert (12Monkeys Köln BHC)
Defender: Thiago De Oliveira Barcello (Nazaré BHT)
Top scorer: Jakob Magne Merrild (Aarhus Beach / 174 points)
Fair play: London Beach Handball

Beach Handball
CC25 Final FFD CBMP Ciudad De Málaga Vs GRD Leça Love Tiles SP7 9146 SPS
CC25 Final GRD Leça SPAR Vs Nazaré BHT SP7 0183 SPS
