GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-1

Top scorers: Nora Mørk 8/12 (Team Esbjerg); Lorena Ostase 7/10 (Gloria Bistrita)

Some early impact by Lorena Ostase helped Bistrița to a 3:1 lead, but Nora Mørk’s goals lifted Esbjerg to a 3:0 run, which put them in front. However, the Romanian team regained the initiative and, spurred by Renata de Arruda’s saves, kept a slight advantage for a long time. But Esbjerg’s goalkeeper Katharina Filter also did well, and the Danish team enjoyed a 6:2 surge late in the first half, jumping to a three-goal lead.

After the restart, Zoë Sprengers stepped up, and her four goals in seven minutes extended the gap to 22:17. While Esbjerg gained momentum, Bistrița refused to give up and cut the deficit to just two goals on several occasions, the last time at 27:25 with nine minutes to go. But Henny Reistad, who had missed a number of chances throughout the game, scored three goals in the remaining minutes, and further saves from Filter were another key factor in Esbjerg’s victory.