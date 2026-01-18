Esbjerg too strong for Bistrita; CSM and FTC also win at home
Round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women ended with three Sunday encounters. In the Match of the Week in group A, Team Esbjerg defeated Gloria Bistrița and leapfrogged them in the table, climbing to third place. In group B, CSM București and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria also won on home court.
We have had a great atmosphere and a solid team spirit up to this game, and even during it. The defence showed a lot of power, and of course it also helped that we had a fantastic goalkeeper today.
We struggled a bit today. We missed many shots, which made us insecure, and we did not play with the pace we know we can. In the end, we were still close, but we did not use the space well enough and gave Team Esbjerg too many chances.
We knew it was going to be a 60-minute fight, and we had to keep pushing. I feel that every time we made a mistake, they punished us, but it feels really good to win this game here at home and give something back to the fans.
Thank you for the warm welcome in Bucharest! We had a strong start, just as we were hoping for. We knew our opponents would come at us with full power, and we prepared for that, but toward the end our attack was not precise enough and we couldn’t score anymore. If you don’t score goals, especially against a team with that level of physicality, it shows on the scoreboard.
We could say a lot about this game, but I think we can be proud even though we didn’t play our best match. To still win by eight goals against a team like Podravka is a good thing. We missed too many shots, but we created the chances. So, even if it wasn’t our best game, we stayed calm, fought hard, and won the game comfortably in the end.
First of all, I would like to congratulate Ferencváros on the win. Based on my team’s spirit and energy, the difference was that big, and that was the reason for the result. We have many injured players, which was reflected in the final score and was also visible in the crunch time of the game, in the most important moments.