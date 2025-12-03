Zagreb take first win, Barça run over Paris

EHF / Björn Pazen
03 December 2025, 22:40

The last round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in 2025 opened with a historic victory, as HC Zagreb took their first win in this competition since February — defeating HC Eurofarm Pelister 27:23. Barça and Aalborg remain the main hunters in their groups.

  • three Norwegians scored the crucial goals for Aalborg’s 30:27 victory in Bucharest
  • top scorer Filip Glavaš and goalkeeper Sandro Mestric paved the way for Zagreb’s first win of this season
  • despite 14 goals from Elohim Prandi, Paris Saint-Germain were unable to overturn Barcelona, losing 38:33
  • with seven defeats in 10 matches, Paris have had their weakest start to a group phase since 2010
  • Aalborg and Barça remain the best non-German teams below the two group leaders, Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg

GROUP A

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 27:30 (13:16)

H2H: 1-1-2
Top scorers: Branko Vujovic 5/9 (Dinamo Bucuresti), Simon Hald 6/6 (Aalborg Håndbold)

Aalborg Håndbold extended their series to eight unbeaten matches in a row — but the Danish champions were shaken by the hosts. After a good start from Dinamo, Aalborg took the lead in the ninth minute and had a 16:13 advantage at the break. However, they decided the match only in the final stages, after Bucuresti had reduced the gap from 15:20 to 22:23. In the following minutes, Dinamo had several chances to level the result, but Aalborg constantly struck back and finally decided the match with four goals from three Norwegians: Sander Sagosen scored twice, before Kristian Bjørnsen and Alexandre Blonz made it 24:29. Both goalkeepers had a huge impact on the match: Ionut Iancu (Dinamo) saved 14 shots, his Aalborg counterpart Fabian Norsten finished on 13. With 17 points on their account, the Danish champions remain the closest team behind group leaders Füchse Berlin, while Bucuresti are seventh with two points.

We fought exemplary. We lost the left wing Nicu Negru in the first half, injured, and we had to improvise. We want to thank the fans, we know they wanted more, as we wanted the same. We will analyse the game and see what happens. One win in 10 matches does not look good, but in the last few games we have shown better and better.
Daniel Stanciuc
Centre back, Dinamo Bucuresti
Tough away game. I think Dinamo made a good play. Took every speed, everything out of the game and we played so slow, and then we don't get enough speed in our attack. I think we were good in defence, but our attack was not super. But we are very happy for an important win.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 27:23 (14:12)

H2H: 5-0-1
Top scorers: Filip Glavaš 10/11 (HC Zagreb), Filip Kuzmanovski 7/10 (HC Eurofarm Pelister)

In their last international match in 2025, HC Zagreb finally took their first victory in the EHF Champions League since winning 27:26 in Szeged on 12 February. In the last 12 matches, they have lost 11 times and tied once, including nine consecutive defeats in the current group phase and a 25:23 loss to Pelister in Bitola in round 1. The Croatian champions are now only two points below seventh-ranked Pelister. The visitors started with a 5:1 run, but Zagreb managed to level the result at 7:7 after 19 minutes. After a more or less equal first half, Zagreb re-started with a crucial 5:1 run to lead 19:13 in the 41st minute. From that moment on, their lead was never at risk. The hosts’ match-winners were goalkeeper Sandro Meštric, who saved 12 shots (50 per cent efficiency) and top scorer Filip Glavaš, who netted 10 times.

What a game. Before it I said that I don't think I've ever been in such a tough situation, but now I feel like this was one of the best victories of my career. We delivered a really good performance, all of us. I have to highlight our goalie Sandro Mestric who defeated them all by himself in the second, basically opening the doors for us to extend the gap and secure this win.
Jakov Gojun
Left back, HC Zagreb
Tough game. We opened it well, and I'd even say we played fairly well on the defensive side of the ball today, however in order to win a Champions League game you have to play well on both sides of the court, and today our offence did not look well. It is definitely something we'll have to work on, and find ways to be more careful, patient, and take better care of the ball.
Ruben Garabaya
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister

Barça (ESP) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 38:33 (26:16)

H2H: 12-1–1
Top scorers: Aleix Gómez 10/12 (Barça), Elohim Prandi 14/19 (Paris Saint-Germain)

What a statement from Barça in the first half: with incredible speed and precision, the EHF Champions League record winners ran over PSG, netting 26 times in 30 minutes. The only player able to withstand the power of the Spanish champions was Elohim Prandi, who scored eight goals before the break, exactly half of all PSG’s goals. Barça’s left-handed duo of Aleix Gómez and Dika Mem were on fire, combining for 17 of Barça’s 26 goals in the first half. After a seven-metre penalty by Gómez put the hosts up 30:20, Barça started decelerating, and PSG produced a 6:2 run in the next 10 minutes. But the win was never in danger, despite Prandi adding six more goals to his tally by the end of the match. For at least 24 hours, Carlos Ortega’s team is equal with leaders SC Magdeburg on 18 points, but the defending champions have their final match of the year ahead against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged on Thursday night.

We had an incredible first half. We really put the game in our favour, with great energy on the counter attack, and defending well. Things weren't going our way, and we took advantage to open the scoring. To be honest, the second half left a bit of a bad taste in our mouths. I think we need to be a bit more focused, but I think we have to congratulate the team; we have to be happy with what we did.
Luis Frade
Line player, Barça
They were clearly the better team today. We are extremely disappointed about the performance, especially the first half. We didn't manage at all to compete with the power and the quality of Barça. I'm very happy about the way we came back in the second half, but in these games it's not enough.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Paris Saint-Germain Handball
