H2H: 12-1–1

Top scorers: Aleix Gómez 10/12 (Barça), Elohim Prandi 14/19 (Paris Saint-Germain)

What a statement from Barça in the first half: with incredible speed and precision, the EHF Champions League record winners ran over PSG, netting 26 times in 30 minutes. The only player able to withstand the power of the Spanish champions was Elohim Prandi, who scored eight goals before the break, exactly half of all PSG’s goals. Barça’s left-handed duo of Aleix Gómez and Dika Mem were on fire, combining for 17 of Barça’s 26 goals in the first half. After a seven-metre penalty by Gómez put the hosts up 30:20, Barça started decelerating, and PSG produced a 6:2 run in the next 10 minutes. But the win was never in danger, despite Prandi adding six more goals to his tally by the end of the match. For at least 24 hours, Carlos Ortega’s team is equal with leaders SC Magdeburg on 18 points, but the defending champions have their final match of the year ahead against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged on Thursday night.