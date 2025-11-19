Barça resist Paris comeback in MOTW; Magdeburg still undefeated
The second part of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase started on Wednesday night, and the four games on the menu provided some delicious handball as well as a thrilling Match of the Week.
We showed fantastic energy and speed at both ends of the court. When we place with this pace and in this magical arena, we are a scary good handball team.
It was a tough evening, Aalborg were the better team today. I think [Niklas] Landin made a big difference in goal for the 50 minutes he played, our goalkeeper couldn’t perform quite to the same standards.
In attack we were good throughout, we ran a lot, and generally found solutions to even the difficult situations quite easily. Unfortunately, in defence we were worse than in Norway, and in the first half our game lacked balance. In the second half, however, we solved our problems and deservedly won the match.
Losing is always tough, especially when our goal is to win every match. Today we faced a very strong team with many great players and world-class talents. We played a fantastic first half, but unfortunately in the second we made too many easy mistakes, and we also ran out of energy. We can be proud of our fighting spirit, but it wasn’t enough.
To be able to stay closer to a team like Magdeburg, the team simply has to be on a much higher level overall. We didn't do that today, especially on the defensive side of the court. On the other hand, they delivered a really solid performance, their goalkeeper was great, and they secured a well-deserved win in the end.
We opened the game really well, widened the gap early even before the half-time whistle, and then in the second half we were able to keep them at distance, securing two new points.
Proud of our second half against a good Barcelona team. We need to play this way in all our games. We’re frustrated with the result but we know what we need to improve for the next games.
We had very good 35 minutes and then a streak of 15 horrible minutes. We allowed them back in the match because we could have broken the match when [Emil] Nielsen stopped everything at the start of the second half. Those two points are very important in the race to the first two spots of the group.