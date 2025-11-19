The Match of the Week saw Barça secure a 30:27 victory in Paris, as Emil Nielsen delivered another blinding performance with 18 saves. But the team from Barcelona remains second in the group, behind SC Magdeburg, as the German side secured their eighth consecutive win in Zagreb, 43:35.

Magdeburg delivered their best offensive performance of the season so far against Zagreb, topping 40 goals for the first time

after a tight first half, Veszprém stretched out against Kolstad to beat the Norwegian side for the second time this season (42:34)

after drawing in Kielce last week, Aalborg bounced back and took the two points against the Polish side at home (34:27), despite losing Thomas Arnoldsen to an injury

two players scored 11 goals on Wednesday night: Matthias Musche (Magdeburg) and Simon Jeppsson (Kolstad)

after leading by nine, Barça managed to take the victory in the Match of the Week, despite Paris coming back within two in the second half

thanks to his 18 saves at a 43 per cent efficiency rate, Barça’s Emil Nielsen was elected Player of the Match

GROUP A

H2H: 4-2-6

Top scorers: Thomas Arnoldsen 6/8 (Aalborg Håndbold), Alex Dujshebaev 7/10 (Industria Kielce)

Aalborg appeared dominant in the opening minutes as Niklas Landin stopped the first four shots and the hosts’ first three attempts hit the back of the net. But Klemen Ferlin stepped up and the visitors were level after nine minutes of the match. The Polish momentum did not last long, as the visitors encountered too many offensive difficulties to keep up with their opponents. With Thomas Arnoldsen and Mads Hoxer both scoring four in the first half, Aalborg were comfortably ahead at the break, leading 16:10. In the second half, Niklas Landin remained reliable, making eight saves in total (27.6 per cent), while the likes of left wing Buster Juul-Lassen and centre back Juri Knorr made their presence felt. By the 43rd minute Aalborg had extended the gap to nine goals. Despite Thomas Arnoldsen having to leave the court due to an apparent knee injury, Aalborg remained firmly in control of the game in its dying minutes to bounce back after drawing in Kielce last week.