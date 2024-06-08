FF4CGN24

Clutch Landin sends Aalborg to TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 final

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
08 June 2024, 16:45

SC Magdeburg’s dream to become the second team to retain the title at the EHF FINAL4 — after Barça in 2021 and 2022 — has been broken by Aalborg. On Saturday afternoon, the 2023 winners of the EHF Champions League could not overcome the Danish side’s resistance, and Aalborg secured a 28:26 victory in the opening semi-final at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

The first half was very tense, with both teams struggling to find good positions to score. As a result, Magdeburg and Aalborg remained level for the first 30 minutes, with the teams returning to the dressing room on par (11:11).

Only once did one of the sides take an advantage bigger than one goal, and the fans had to wait until the last two minutes of the game to witness it. At the end, Niklas Landin came back onto the court, having exited it earlier. Making three saves in a row, Landin ensured the game fell on his team’s side right when it mattered the most.

Aalborg will face the winners of the second semi-final, Barça versus THW Kiel, in the final on Sunday night (18:00 CEST), while Magdeburg will play the losing team on Sunday afternoon (15:00 CEST).

SEMI-FINAL
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 26:28 (11:11) 

  • it was a close opening to the game, in which left handers shone on both sides, as Aalborg’s Mads Hoxer and Magdeburg’s Omar Ingi Magnusson both netted three times
  • while the rhythm slowed in the second part of the first half, after being impressively high for 15 minutes, still neither team managed to take even a two-goal advantage before the break
  • both teams started the second half as they started the first one, with offence taking the upper hand, as highlighted by strong performances from Magdeburg’s Matthias Musche and Aalborg’s Thomas Arnoldsen
  • Aalborg did not profit from a direct red card for Magdeburg’s Christian O’Sullivan’s in the 43rd minute, as the Danish side turned the ball over several times
  • after a completely level match, the outcome unfolded in the dying minutes, when Landin saved three shots in a row to finally allow Aalborg to take a two-goal lead in the 59th — the first in the game
  • Magnusson was the game’s top scorer with 10, while Hoxer netted eight times for Aalborg

Niklas Landin: Clutch when it matters

Experts expected Landin to be one of the key factors for Aalborg, and for 55 minutes of the semi-final, the Danish goalkeeper’s performance was a disappointing one — to the point where coach Stefan Madsen decided to put Fabian Norsten on the court from minute 15 on. But when Landin came back on, the Danish legend made the difference.

Two saves against Janus Smarason, one against Magnusson, and the Danish side were ahead by two for the first time. And that was enough to book their ticket to the final.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34355 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH17522 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34501 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH17671 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34478 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34394 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH17442 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34428 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH18203 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH18273 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34459 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34729 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34436 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34706 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34821 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR34832 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR54676 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR54683 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR54722 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR54751 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR54757 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold AR54810 AH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH19212 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH19230 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH19410 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH27868 UH
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH19372 UH
Previous Article LIVE BLOG: Aalborg defeat Magdeburg; Barça vs Kiel throws off
FF4CGN24 SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Aalborg Håndbold UH28162 UH
Next Article Flash Quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 semi-finals

Latest news

More News