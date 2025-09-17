AI has become a prominent topic outside the handball context. Regarding the future of AI in sport in general, Gómez says: “I think that is something that we cannot avoid.

“This exists, it has and plenty of teams will use it, so if you don't use it, you on the one hand, first, you are lost, because you have other teams, other national teams, other leagues that are using it. They are improving their performance, and you are a romantic, but you don't have this kind of advantage — competitive advantage. So, I think that AI in sports and in handball is a competitive advantage for teams, for trainers and for players — not only for the team; also for the complete player.

“Teams have to evolve in this new era of artificial intelligence in sports, because it can be a very, very useful and helpful tool for all the structure of the clubs and it could improve a lot the dynamics of the matches, the dynamics of the competition and even the dynamics of the personal careers of players and trainers. Maybe there is a player that could be a very good player, but if it doesn’t have this information, maybe he or she is losing a way or alternative to be a better player.”

The Scientific Conference will take place on 13–14 November in Zagreb. The deadline for registration, the process for which can be found here, is on 3 October.

