Möstl helps Austria open EHF EURO account with a win

12 January 2024, 19:44

Austria won the third match in as many meetings with Romania to start off their sixth Men’s EHF EURO in style.

After a well-balanced first half, Austria spurred a 3:0 goal run in the first four minutes of the second half and were holding onto the lead tight. Romania had few shots for closing the gap but their bad habits reared their heads again.

With smiles on their faces and good support from the stands, Ales Pajovic's team closed the open with their second-biggest ever win against the Romanians.

GROUP B

Austria vs Romania 31:24 (15:14)

  • defences and goalkeeper saves kept the teams in deadlock in the first 30 minutes - Ionut Ciprian Iancu and Constantin Möstl both closed the half with nine saves at 40 per cent save efficiency
  • Romania's defence was loosened up after both Liviu Emil Caba and Nicusor Andrei Negru got a direct disqualification in the first half
  • the turning point was in the 34th minute of the game when Austria propelled to a first four-goal lead (18:14)
  • Austria's biggest lead in the game was by seven goals (28:21) boosted by Tobias Wagner's top performance
  • Romania's head coach Xavi Pascual tried different options but only Demis Cosmin Grigoras counted to six goals
  • Austria's hero Möstl was Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos after superb performance and 17 saves in total (42.5 per cent)

I still can't imagine how good I played today, but I don't want to sound arrogant. It went very well for me. But in the end only thing that matters are our two points.
Constantin Möstl
Goalkeeper, Austria

Austria still a mystery for Romania

Austria seem to know the right recipe for Romania. In one year period time, they left the Romanian side disappointed on three occasions and started their Men's EHF EURO journey with the win for the third time in their history, after previously beating Czechia twice in 2014 and 2020.

Ahead of the clash, Austria's head coach Ales Pajovic emphasised their defence would be the key to their win and he was not wrong. A strong, solid defensive display helped the goalkeeper Constantin Möstl to shine and was a base for their quicker attack and easy goals, while the Romanian attack completely faltered.

We started good in the first half, we anticipated all of Austria's moves. In the second half, we made too many mistakes that allowed them to score easy goals from fast breaks. For us was difficult to make a comeback and we were losing one-on-one.
Demis Cosmin Grigoras
Right back, Romania
EURO24M Spain Vs Croatia MAN01460 EM
EURO24M Iceland Vs Serbia NT32159 NT
