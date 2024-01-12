After a well-balanced first half, Austria spurred a 3:0 goal run in the first four minutes of the second half and were holding onto the lead tight. Romania had few shots for closing the gap but their bad habits reared their heads again.

With smiles on their faces and good support from the stands, Ales Pajovic's team closed the open with their second-biggest ever win against the Romanians.

GROUP B

Austria vs Romania 31:24 (15:14)