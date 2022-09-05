Coolbet to become Official Partner of Women's EHF EURO 2022

Coolbet has been active on the market with sponsorship deals in sports such as football and curling, however, it is the first time they are sponsoring handball on the European Championship level.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “I am delighted to welcome Coolbet to the sponsorship portfolio for Women’s EHF EURO. We see the upcoming championship as an opportunity to build our cooperation and establish a partnership for the future, while Coolbet seizes the sponsorship opportunities which the biggest European handball stage has to offer.”

Endre Nesset, CEO of Coolbet, added: “Coolbet are very excited about this partnership and looks forward to a great tournament. As a supporter of the Norwegian national team I have followed these tournaments since I was a little kid, and it's always been an exciting and interesting event with some amazing achievements. We believe there will be some fantastic weeks ahead for sports fans all over Europe.”

James Chubb, Head of Handball at Infront, said: “Coolbet recognise that the EHF EURO offers a superb platform to reach its audience and we’re delighted to have facilitated that. The tournament continues to grow in both popularity and reach through the combined efforts of the EHF and all partners.”

Robin Kolmel, Managing director, EHF Rights Partnership at DAZN: “It is great to see that Coolbet becomes part of the EHF family. This underlines the growing importance of women´s sports events like the Women’s EHF EURO as a platform for sponsors."