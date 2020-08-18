30 years ago, SG Flensburg-Handewitt was founded by two former rivals. This season, the German side hope to repeat their highlight of the club’s history: winning the trophy in 2014.

With some interesting new arrivals for 2020/21, coach Maik Machulla’s team is eager to go all the way.

Main facts

second ranked when the 2019/20 Bundesliga season was officially ended due to COVID-19 and could not pull off the Bundesliga hat-trick after becoming champions in 2018 and 2019

making their 16th appearance in the EHF Champions League

winning the trophy in 2014 was the biggest success, on what was their only participation at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne so far

lost six straight group matches to finish fifth in their group in the previous season

Maik Machulla is entering his fourth season as SG coach

biggest name among new arrivals is Danish world, European and Olympic champion Mads Mensah Larsen, coming from Rhein-Neckar Löwen. German international Franz Semper and Dane Lasse Møller are also new

club legend Holger Glandorf ended his career and continues in Flensburg’s administration, while Simon Jeppsson (HC Erlangen), Anders Zachariassen (GOG Handbold) and Michal Jurecki (Azoty Pulawy) left the club

since October 2019, left back Simon Hald has been out after he tore his cruciate ligament in the Champions League match against his former club Aalborg

Most important question: Do SG Flensburg-Handewitt have the power to make their dream come true?

With 38 Bundesliga matches ahead and many national team players who are part of the upcoming World Championship and the Olympic qualification tournaments in the squad, it will be a tough job to go all the way in the EHF Champions League. Flensburg’s advantage is the depth of the squad and the fact that coach Maik Machulla knows how to rotate to the optimum advantage.

Nevertheless, other clubs from less intense domestic leagues seem to have other advantages in terms of saving power for the road to Cologne.

Under the spotlight: Mads Mensah Larsen

The Danish World, Olympic and EHF EURO champion is the top signing for Flensburg for the upcoming season. The left back will add some distance shooting power to the team. Mensah is experienced and definitely fits well in SG's large Danish community.

How they rate themselves

“After a really tough season because of COVID-19, we are looking forward to playing in the EHF Champions League again. It will be a very exciting tournament. Our objective is to reach the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne,” says club manager Dierk Schmäschke.

Team captain Lasse Svan shares those hopes: “We are definitely trying to reach the (EHF) FINAL4 again. To play in Cologne is very, very special. Before that, we are looking forward to facing many great teams in the group phase.”

Did you know?

SG Flensburg-Handewitt are the only club to have won four different EHF European cup competitions: the EHF Champions League 2013/14, EHF Cup (old version) 1996/97, EHF Cup Winners’ Cup 2001, 2012, and the former City Cup in 1999.

What the numbers say

SG Flensburg-Handewitt have their 16th appearance in the EHF Champions League ahead of them.

After THW Kiel in the year 2000 and SC Magdeburg in 2002, they were the third different German finalists in 2004 – the same year SG celebrated their first German championship.

Newcomers and left the club

Newcomers: Mads Mensah Larsen (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Franz Semper (SC DHfK Leipzig), Lasse Møller (GOG)

Left the club: Holger Glandorf (retired), Simon Jeppsson (HC Erlangen), Michal Jurecki (Azoty Pulawy), Jens Schöngarth (Sporting Lissabon), Anders Zachariassen (GOG)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League

Participations (including 2020/21 season): 16

Winners (1): 2013/14

Final (2): 2003/04, 2006/07

Semi-final (1): 2005/06

Quarter-final (8): 2004/05, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19

Last 16 (1): 2014/15, 2019/20 (season ended at Last 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Main Round (1): 2007/08

Other

Cup Winners’ Cup: 2 titles (2001, 2012)

EHF Cup: 1 title (1996/97)

City Cup: 1 title (1998/99)

German league: 3 titles (2004, 2018, 2019)

German Cup: 4 titles (2003, 2004, 2005, 2015)