Countdown to EHF FINAL4 events on with 100 days to go to Budapest

Today (26 February) marks 100 days until the start of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 on 6-7 June at the event's spiritual home, the MVM Dome in Budapest.

Just a week later on 13-14 June, the LANXESS arena in Cologne will once again witness handball history being made at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026.

Nothing quite builds the anticipation, excitement and true feeling of community like the Raiffeisen Bank Road to Budapest and Road to Cologne, as the elite players and teams take their fans along with them, as we build up to the highlights of the club season - the EHF Champions League FINAL4 events.

And what a dramatic, winding road we are set to go down! In the EHF Champions League Women, a hotly-contested group phase has forced last year's runners-up Odense Håndbold into the play-offs, alongside plenty of other sides with EHF FINAL4 experience, such as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Team Esbjerg.

Current champions Györi Audi ETO KC have qualified directly for the quarter-finals, as have Metz Handball, CSM Bucuresti and Brest-Bretagne Handball. All four are strong enough to reach and win the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, but those sides in the play-offs will be sure to have their say before June!

On the men's side, last year's winner SC Magdeburg and runner-up Füchse Berlin are having strong seasons once again, but recent finalists Barça and Aalborg Håndbold are just two of the many sides waiting for their moment to strike on the Road to Cologne.

For the teams, only four tickets to either Budapest or Cologne are on offer. For the fans, there are thousands!

The LANXESS arena in Cologne and MVM Dome in Budapest are sure to be packed to the rafters once more, with 20,000 fans filling the German arena with colour and noise, but you need to be quick to have a chance for the last available seats.

General and ticket information for Budapest and Cologne can be found via the links provided.

As well as four matches of the highest-quality handball, fans will be treated to a spectacular Sportainment programme during the two final weekends, with action-packed schedule of shows and entertainment.

That's not all, Friday 12 June sees the return of the popular opening party in Cologne, where spectators can soak up the atmosphere of the fan village and enjoy interactive activities outside the LANXESS arena.

Furthermore, fans will also get a glimpse of the sport's future talent, with the final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men being played at the LANXESS arena prior to the final on Sunday. With 2026 marking the first EHF Youth Club Trophy Women, Budapest will also see the climax to the women's competition for the first time.

And with 100 days to go, the countdown is officially on and every step on the Raiffeisen Bank Road to Budapest and Cologne adds to the anticipation of European club handball's biggest moments.