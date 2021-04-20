Countdown to the Men's EHF EURO 2022 draw

On Thursday 6 May, the eyes of Europe's top handball nations will be on Budapest and the Men's EHF EURO 2022 final tournament draw.

24 teams will discover their preliminary round opponents at the event, taking place at 17:00 CEST and streamed live on EHFTV, the Home of Handball YouTube account and EHF EURO Facebook page.

Alongside host nations Hungary and Slovakia, Spain and Croatia have already been granted a place in the championship as 2020 finalists, while Serbia and Germany have booked their tickets in the ongoing qualifiers.

That leaves 18 places still up for grabs as the qualifiers conclude on 26 April to 2 May.

The 24 teams will be seeded into four pots on the basis of the qualification groups and the ranking of EHF EURO 2020 and drawn into six groups of four teams. The full draw procedure is available here.*

Croatia have already been allocated to Group A in Szeged, Hungary in Group B in Budapest, Germany to Group D in Bratislava and Slovakia to Group F in Kosice.

In case they qualify for the Men's EHF EURO 2022, Slovenia will be seeded to Group C in Debrecen and Czech Republic to group E in Bratislava.

The EHF EURO 2022 Final Tournament will take place from 13 to 30 January with the preliminary round played in Szeged, Budapest, Debrecen, Bratislava and Kosice.

*The procedure outlines the group seeding only for the teams that did not participate in the Men's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers.