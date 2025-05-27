Court of Appeal dismisses Romanian Handball Federation appeal

The Romanian Handball Federation lodged an appeal against the decision of the EHF Court of Handball, dated 9 July 2024, regarding the violation of the EHF RINCK Convention by the Federation.

The EHF Court of Appeal has decided to fully confirm the first-instance decision, finding in substance that the sanctions imposed were proportionate and adequate to the facts and subsequent violations in question. Specifically, the Federation’s refusal to recognise coaching licenses issued by another EHF RINCK Convention member was found to be a clear breach of the convention.

Consequently, the decision of the EHF Court of Handball remains into force as follows:

The Romanian Handball Federation’s appeal, dated 16 July 2024, is dismissed.

The Federation must immediately comply with the EHF RINCK Convention and formally recognise all valid coaching certificates.

Proof of recognition of the relevant coaching licenses must be submitted to the EHF.

The Federation shall pay a fine of €20,000 for the infringement of the EHF RINCK Convention. Part of the fine, i.e. €15,000, is imposed on a suspended basis.

Based on the EHF Legal Regulations, the appeal fee of €1,000 paid by the appellant shall be credited to the EHF.

The decision may be contested before the European Handball Court of Arbitration within 21 days.