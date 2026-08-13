Court of Appeal rules in Croatian Handball Federation case

The EHF Court of Appeal has partially amended the decision of the EHF Court of Handball in the case concerning the Croatian Handball Federation and player Matej Mandić.

During the medal ceremony of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, Mandić displayed a flag which was not included in the EHF Flag Protocol and was therefore not authorised under the applicable EHF regulations and medal ceremony procedures.

The EHF Court of Appeal rejected the appeal lodged by the Croatian Handball Federation and confirmed the fine of €10,000 imposed on the federation, of which €2,500 is suspended for a probationary period of two years.

The Court of Appeal partially accepted the EHF’s appeal and additionally imposed a fine of €2,500 on player Matej Mandić for the violation of the official EHF medal ceremony rundown and the EHF Flag Protocol.

The appeal fees paid by both appellants will be credited to the EHF in accordance with the EHF Legal Regulations.

A recourse may be filed with the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA) within 21 days.