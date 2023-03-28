Court of Appeal upholds sanctions against Drammen

The EHF Court of Appeal has reached its decision in a case opened following the appeal lodged by the Norwegian club Drammen against the decision of the EHF Court of Handball released on 2 March 2022.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened against the club Drammen following its failure to play the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22: SKIF Krasnodar (RUS) vs Drammen HK which was scheduled on 19 February 2022.

The EHF Court of Handball decided the following:

The result of the match SKIF Krasnodar (RUS) vs Drammen HK (NOR) is 10:0 goals and 2:0 points. A fine of €7,000 (seven thousand Euro) is imposed on the club on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years. As Drammen HK won the first leg 37:23 and on aggregate 37:33, they were qualified for the quarter-final of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22. The club shall reimburse all damages and costs arising to the participants, the organiser, the EHF and/or their contractual partners upon proof of those damages and costs.

The EHF Court of Appeal confirmed the first instance decision and rejected the appeal lodged by the club on 9 March 2022.

The panel agreed with the first instance decision that force majeure was not applicable in the present case. The panel also held that the sanction imposed by the EHF Court of Handball was proportionate considering the seriousness of the violation committed by the Norwegian club. The EHF Court of Handball rightly considered that the special circumstances should be taken into account to mitigate the applicable sanction.

A recourse may be filed to the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA) within 21 days.