Court of Handball bans Milos Vujovic for one match

The EHF Court of Handball has suspended Milos Vujovic from the participation in EHF National Team Competitions for one match for an unsportsmanlike conduct in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers Round 3 match against Slovenia. The left wing of Montenegro will therefore miss the upcoming qualifier of his country at neighbouring Kosovo on Thursday 27 April in Prishtina.

Any appeal against the present decision shall not have any suspensive effect.

During the exclusion, the player has the right to enter the playing hall as spectator but shall not participate in any match preparation activity, shall not enter any official area (player’s entrance, dressing rooms, player’s routing, playing court, playing court surrounding arena, media and VIP arena) nor be in contact with players and/or official of its club (neither directly nor via electronic means).