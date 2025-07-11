Court of Handball decides on “Ivan Horvat Case”

The player Ivan Horvat was suspended by the Austrian Handball Federation for twelve months and six days due to unsportsmanlike behaviour in a match of the Austrian national league in May 2025.

The EHF Court of Handball has reviewed the relevant documents and concluded that the imposed suspension complies with the general principles of law and with the EHF Regulations.

Hence, the court decided that the sanction is recognised by the EHF and that the player Ivan Horvat is not entitled to participate in any EHF competitions on club and national team level and in competitions organised by EHF member federations until 30 April 2026. The last six months of the suspension are awarded on a suspended sentence basis. Therefore, he is eligible to continue playing as of 1 November 2025.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.