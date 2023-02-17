Court of Handball dismisses a protest of Ribnica

The Court of Handball has reached a decision on a protest lodged by RD Riko Ribnica following the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 played on 11 February 2023 against the Norwegian club Runar Sandefjord Elite.

RD Riko Ribnica argued that the EHF referees and EHF delegate did not impose a sanction on the Norwegian club for having seven players on the playing court, despite the fact that one of the Norwegian club’s players had just received a two-minute suspension. By not doing so, the Slovenian club claims that the EHF referees and EHF delegate had an influence on the final result of the match and consequently requests the match to be repeated.

The EHF Court of Handball has considered that the EHF referees’ and the EHF delegates’ decision, or here the absence of decision or reaction, is based on their observation of the factual situation within the course of the match. Such decisions fall under the scope of the EHF Legal Regulations as well as the EHF European Cup Men & Women’s regulations and shall therefore be regarded as factual and thus final decisions not being subject to any protest.

The protest is therefore rejected as inadmissible.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal within three days.