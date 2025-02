Both federations failed to provide the EHF with throw-off times within the applicable deadlines prior to Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers matches.

The Court of Handball found that the failure to provide the mandatory information is a clear and extremely serious violation of the EHF regulations and the obligations resulting from participation in the competition. Thus the court decided to impose a fine of €3,500 on both federations. Of this fine, €1,500 is imposed on a suspended basis, subject to a two-year probationary period starting from the date of this decision.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.