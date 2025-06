The Court of Handball found that Alkaloid was obligated to allocate a fixed number of tickets to the visiting club. By not supplying enough tickets, Alkaloid violated the relevant EHF Regulations.

Hence, the EHF Court of Handball decided that HC Alkaloid shall pay a fine of €5.000 for the failure to provide AEK Athens with the required ticket allocation.

HC Alkaloid may file an appeal to the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.