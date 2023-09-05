EHF

Court of Handball fines Lithuanian Handball Federation

05 September 2023, 12:00

As a result of the placement of an unauthorised advertisement in the playing hall within the frame of a Men’s EHF EURO Qualifiers 2024 match, the EHF Court of Handball has decided that the Lithuanian Handball Federation (Lietuvos rankinio federacija) shall pay a fine of €4.000, with a further €4.000 imposed on a suspended basis, subject to a one-year probationary period.

The original decision made was for the Lithuanian Federation to pay a fine of €8.000, but following an appeal by the federation, the EHF Court of Appeal has issued its decision, partially upholding the original ruling made by the EHF Court of Handball. The EHF Court of Appeal decision reduces the fine to €4.000.

Half of the fine has been imposed on a suspended basis, subject to a one-year probationary period starting from the date of this decision.

A dispute regarding the decision of the EHF Court of Appeal may be brought to the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA) within 21 days.

