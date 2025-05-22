Court of Handball fines Serbia and Slovenia Handball Federations

Serbia Handball Federation

The EHF Court of Handball has ruled upon in a case opened due to late arrival to the pre-match procedure in the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers match Serbia (SRB) vs Spain (ESP), that took place in Kraljevo, Serbia on 13 March 2025.

The Serbian national team arrived late to the pre-match procedure and therefore the start of the match was also delayed.

Hence the Court of Handball imposed a fine of €2.000. Half of the fine was imposed on a suspended basis.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.

Slovenia Handball Federation

The EHF Court of Handball has ruled upon in a case opened against the Handball Federation of Slovenia related to the mandatory Anti-Doping Infrastructure at the 2025 IHF World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 2 match Slovenia (SLO) vs Serbia (SRB), which took place in Celje, Slovenia on 9 April 2025.

The Handball Federation of Slovenia failed to ensure that the mandatory Anti-Doping infrastructure criteria were fulfilled.

The Court of Handball found that these circumstances clearly violated the applicable EHF regulations. Hence, the Court of Handball decided to impose on the federation a fine of €2.000.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.