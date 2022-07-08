Court of Handball imposes fines on the clubs RK Borac m:tel and PAUC

The EHF Court of Handball has imposed a fine on RK Borac m:tel, for violating the safety and security rules by the spectators during the Men’s EHF European Cup 2021/22 – round 2 match RK Borac m:tel (BIH) vs KH Besa Famgas (KOS) which took place on 17 October 2021, in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The club shall pay a fine in the value of €5,000, however €2,000 is imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of one year starting as of the date of the decision.

In a different proceeding the EHF Court of Handball has also imposed a fine on the club PAUC, for incorrect floor set up on the playing court and for having placed non-authorised advertising items in the playing hall during the round 1 match of the EHF European League Men 2021/22, PAUC Handball (FRA) vs RK Nexe (CRO) which took place on 19 October 2021, in Aix en Provence, France.

The club shall pay a fine in the value of €3,000. However, as they showed substantial improvements after the violation during their next home game of the group phase, part of the fine, i.e. €1,500 is imposed on a suspended basis, which will come automatically into effect should the club commit a similar violation within one year as of the issuance date of the decision.