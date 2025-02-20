Court of Handball issues decision in Birkir Steinsson case

In the context of the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 L16 match Haukar (ISL) vs RK Jeruzalem Ormoz (SLO), which took place on 15 February 2025, the player Birkir Steinsson was directly disqualified in minute 50:35 of the match.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Court of Handball found that the action was severely reckless and extremely dangerous.

Due to the unsportsmanlike conduct the Court of Handball decided that Birkir Steinsson is suspended from the participation in EHF Club Competitions for one match.

The player is therefore not entitled to participate in the next EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 match to be played on 22 February 2025 against RK Jeruzalem Ormoz.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days but does not have any suspensive effect against the present decision.