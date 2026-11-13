The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decision in a case opened against OTP Group Buducnost player Jelena Radivojević.

During the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 match against BV Borussia Dortmund, which took place on 8 November 2026, Jelena Radivojević was directly disqualified at minute 10:03 of the match.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the EHF Court of Handball decided that Jelena Radivojević is suspended from participation in EHF club competitions for one (1) match.

The player is therefore not entitled to participate in the next match of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27, to be played on 15 November 2026 against BV Borussia Dortmund (GER).

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.