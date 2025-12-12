Court of Handball issues decision in Martins Mario case

During the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 match against Odense Handbold, which took place on 16 November 2025, Liliane Martins Mario was directly disqualified at minute 14'39'' of the game. After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Court of Handball found that the action was reckless and extremely dangerous.

Due to the unsportsmanlike conduct, the Court of Handball decided that Liliane Martins Mario is suspended from participation in the EHF club competitions for one match.

The player is therefore not entitled to participate in the next EHF Champions League Women match, scheduled for 11 January 2026 against Sola HK.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.