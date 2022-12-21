Court of Handball reaches decision in Krems/Vojvodina case

The EHF Court of Handball has reached its decisions in the cases opened following incidents occurred during the first leg of the EHF European Cup Men round 3 match, Förthof UHK Krems vs. Vojvodina, which took place on 3 December in Krems, Austria.

The unsportsmanlike and dangerous behaviour of the guest team’s spectators led to the interruption of the match in the first half which afterwards resumed without any further interruption.

Following the match, the Austrian team informed the EHF of its refusal to travel to Serbia to play the second leg of the third round of the competition, which was initially scheduled to take place on 10 December 2022.

Disciplinary cases have therefore been opened respectively against Vojvodina with regard to the unsportsmanlike and dangerous behaviour of its supporters and against Krems with regard to its refusal to play a EHF European Cup match.

The Court has decided as follows regarding the club of Vojvodina:

Vojvodina shall pay a fine of €15,000 for the improper and dangerous behaviour of its supporters. Half of the fine is deferred for a probationary period of two (2) years starting as of the date of the decision.

A ban on spectators is imposed on the Club for two (2) home matches.

Regarding the club of Krems the following has been decided:

The result of the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men Round 3 match, Vojvodina vs. Förthof UHK Krems, is 10:0 goals and 2:0 points.

A fine of €7,500 (seven thousand five hundred Euro) is imposed on the club of Krems.

Vojvodina is therefore qualified for the next round of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23.

The club shall reimburse all damages and costs arising to the participants, the organiser, the EHF and/or their contractual partners upon proof of those damages and costs.

The clubs may file an appeal to the EHF Court of Appeal within 7 days.

