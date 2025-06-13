Court of Handball reaches decision in Partizan case
EHF European Cup

Court of Handball reaches decision in Partizan case

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
13 June 2025, 11:25

The EHF Court of Handball has issued its decision in a case concerning the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 quarter-final match between RK Partizan AdmiralBet vs AEK Athens HC, which was scheduled on 30 March 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened due to security issues, the resulting damages from the postponement of the match, and the affixing of a political banner against RK Partizan AdmiralBet.

As a result, the Court of Handball has imposed a fine of €15,000 on RK Partizan AdmiralBet due to the improper and extremely dangerous behaviour of the spectators. Additionally, a spectator ban is imposed on RK Partizan AdmiralBet for the upcoming five home matches in EHF competitions. Two of the matches are imposed on a suspended basis. Moreover, RK Partizan AdmiralBet has to bear the costs resulting from the organisation of the rescheduled match.

Concerning the affixing of the political banner, a fine of €4,500 is imposed on RK Partizan AdmiralBet.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven (7) days. 

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLM25 Media Calls C4 9521 JC
Previous Article Live blog: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 media calls underway
Man 4 124 (1)
Next Article “The lion is not just on our coat of arms but in our hearts”

Latest news

More News