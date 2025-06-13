Court of Handball reaches decision in Partizan case

Disciplinary proceedings were opened due to security issues, the resulting damages from the postponement of the match, and the affixing of a political banner against RK Partizan AdmiralBet.

As a result, the Court of Handball has imposed a fine of €15,000 on RK Partizan AdmiralBet due to the improper and extremely dangerous behaviour of the spectators. Additionally, a spectator ban is imposed on RK Partizan AdmiralBet for the upcoming five home matches in EHF competitions. Two of the matches are imposed on a suspended basis. Moreover, RK Partizan AdmiralBet has to bear the costs resulting from the organisation of the rescheduled match.

Concerning the affixing of the political banner, a fine of €4,500 is imposed on RK Partizan AdmiralBet.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven (7) days.