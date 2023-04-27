Court of Handball rejects Sandefjord's protest

The EHF Court of Handball has issued a decision regarding the protest lodged by Runar Sandefjord Elite against Nærbø IL, following the second leg match of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 semi-final on 23 April 2023.

The protest was submitted regarding an incident during the penalty throws. Runar Sandefjord Elite argued that Nærbø's coach, Rune Haugseng, disrupted the preparations of their player, Martin Lindell, by entering the field to communicate with his goalkeeper, resulting in Runar Sandefjord's loss in the match.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the panel has determined that the actions of Haugseng did not constitute a violation of fair play principles and that consequently, the protest filed by Runar has been rejected and the match result is confirmed.

In the final, Nærbø will fight to defend their title from the previous EHF European Cup season against Vojvodina from Novi Sad, Serbia. The first leg is scheduled for 27/28 May and the new trophy will be awarded to the eventual winners one week later.

An appeal may be filed within three days before the EHF Court of Appeal but shall not have any suspensive effect.