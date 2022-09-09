EHF Flags
Official Statements

Court of Handball sanctions French Handball federation

09 September 2022, 11:00

The EHF Court of Handball issued its decision in a disciplinary procedure against the French Handball federation in a case relating to a transfer between federations.

The federation shall pay a fine of €3,000 for having failed to report the complete transfer of the player Matej Sustacek.

The federation shall also pay a fine of €5,000 for having illegally issued a playing permit to the player. Furthermore, the player shall not be eligible to participate in any competition until the valid issuance of an international transfer certificate.

The Court of Handball pointed out that the French Handball federation has been already sanctioned for similar infringements, i.e. this is the third time in five years, and therefore has decided to consider this as an aggravating circumstance in determining the applicable sanction.

An appeal may be filed with the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.

