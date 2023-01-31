The EHF Court of Handball has released its decision in a case opened against the club Frisch Auf Göppingen for having repeatedly displayed unauthorised advertising in the playing hall within the frame of two EHF European League Men 2022/23 matches.

The panel concluded that by knowingly disrespecting the instructions given by the EHFM with regard to the removal of unauthorised advertisement, although no exceptions were requested to and/or granted by EHFM, the club has breached the aforementioned regulations and must therefore be consequently sanctioned.

The court also took into consideration the fact that the club was warned in due time regarding the consequences that may arise from the non-compliance with all applicable regulations as well as EHFM instructions, and yet persisted in its failure.

Hence, the club shall pay a fine of €10,000 for having displayed unauthorised advertising in the playing hall within the frame of the matches.

An appeal may be lodged to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.