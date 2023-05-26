Court of Handball suspends Benjamin Jakobsen for one match

The EHF Court of Handball has suspended Aalborg Håndbold's Benjamin Jakobsen from the participation in EHF club competitions for one match following a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct which he received in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-off match against GOG on 30 March.

The player is therefore not entitled to play the next EHF club competition match during the season 23/24.

Any appeal against the present decision shall not have any suspensive effect.