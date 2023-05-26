EHF

Court of Handball suspends Benjamin Jakobsen for one match

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
26 May 2023, 14:46

 

The EHF Court of Handball has suspended Aalborg Håndbold's Benjamin Jakobsen from the participation in EHF club competitions for one match following a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct which he received in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-off match against GOG on 30 March.

The player is therefore not entitled to play the next EHF club competition match during the season 23/24.

Any appeal against the present decision shall not have any suspensive effect.

20240525 BH EURO Blog Day 2 Main 6
Previous Article SUMMARY: Titleholders Germany, Denmark win main round openers
NAA2328
Next Article Day ticket sale for Men's EHF EURO 2024 starts on 31 May

Latest news

More News