22:26

And this is the complete overview of round 4 results. Indeed, what a night!

RESULTS: #ehfel round 4 ✅



Schaffhausen down the title holders, @YIFhandboll beat SG Flensburg and @bmbenidorm win in the last second. What an evening! 🔥



READ: https://t.co/vlhFSNg9OU pic.twitter.com/75c9rlPsbm — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 29, 2022

22:23

Here are the full results of the late matches in round 4:

B - PAUC vs Valur 32:29

B - Skjern vs Granollers 32:29

C - Hard vs Nexe 24:35

C - Sporting vs Balatonfüred 35:32

D - Füchse vs Aguas Santas 34:20

Skjern dig deep to keep the points in Denmark. They come from behind and use a 5:0 run halfway through the second half to get on top of Granollers, who suffer their first defeat after three straight wins.

22:11

With Skjern now four goals ahead against Granollers with three minutes left, it leaves PAUC vs Valur and Sporting vs Balatonfüred the only close matches in this late session going down to the wire.

Oh, that slow-mo at the end! Jönsson from 🇸🇪 is on seven so far tonight! @SkjernHaandbold pic.twitter.com/aeII7PZgy0 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 29, 2022

21:57

A sudden 5:0 run for Skjern give them a three-goal lead over Granollers: 24:21! The first time the Danish side are ahead by this margin. Can Granollers, the unbeaten group C leaders, hit back?

21:55

Whip it like Ian:

Ian Tarrafeta with some nasty whip, love to see it! @pauchandball #ehfel 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ytRm9qRlxT — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 29, 2022

21:51

Nothing separating Skjern and Granollers: 21:21 after 13 minutes in the second half. The hosts have had a few more shots, the visitors the slightly better efficiency.